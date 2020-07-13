July 13, 2020

Cyprus and Greece to discuss Turkey’s East Med violations

File Photo: President Anastasiades with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

President Nicos Anastasiades will go to Athens on Tuesday to hold contacts with the Greek government over Turkish violations in the Eastern Mediterranean, ahead of the European Council meeting on July 17 and 18, an announcement said Monday.

According to the presidential palace, Anastasiades will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

He will meet the president first at the presidential palace in Athens, and later Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion, where they will consult together with representatives from both countries.

They will talk about Ankara’s actions against both countries’ sovereign rights and in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s relations with the European Union, and bilateral relations between Greece and Cyprus.

The will also coordinate their positions ahead of the European Council meeting to be held on July 17 and 18.

In the afternoon, Anastasiades will meet opposition party Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras.

The president will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios, the ambassador of Cyprus in Greece Kyriacos Kenevezos, and the head of Anastasiades’ diplomatic office Kyriacos Kouros.

He will return to Cyprus in the evening.

 



