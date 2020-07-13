July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Cyta, Cablenet and PrimeTel reach TV rights agreement

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Apoel defender Nicholas Ioannou with Omonia's Jordi Gomez.

Telecommunications and subscription TV providers Cyta, Cablenet and PrimeTel have officially reached an agreement to unify football broadcast rights across a range of leagues and competitions.

Responding to the valid concerns of Cypriot sports enthusiasts and viewers, the three companies will now be sharing TV rights for the Cypriot football league, as well as the Cypriot football cup, allowing subscribers of either one of the three platforms to watch both competitions.

Furthermore, the same will apply for a number of international competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and La Liga.

This move aims to benefit the Cypriot TV-watching audience, as they can choose whatever sports broadcasting package they desire regardless of the platform they’re currently on.

Cyta, PrimeTel and Cablenet have stated that their individual and distinct subscription packages will be announced in separate statements during the coming days.



Related posts

Man Utd’s De Gea needs more trophies, says Solskjaer

Reuters News Service

Bournemouth stun Leicester to boost survival hopes

Reuters News Service

Alderweireld seals Tottenham victory over Arsenal, Villa get lifeline win over Palaca

Reuters News Service

Hamilton wins Styrian Grand Prix in Mercedes one-two

Reuters News Service

Chelsea cut down by Blades, Sterling scores hat-trick

Reuters News Service

Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole for Styrian GP

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign