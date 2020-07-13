July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First new recruits report to army (with pics)

By Evie Andreou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

National Guard conscripts started to report for duty on Monday with school graduates presenting at recruitment centres (KEN) in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos.

Due to the pandemic, the recruits this year will not be trained at the KENs during the first few weeks of their service as in other years but will be sent directly to their units and receive training there.

Recruits were also asked not to drive to the KENs but rather have a family member take them there because they will be transferred in National Guard vehicles to their units.

The government has announced health authorities would conduct 1,000 tests for coronavirus on conscripts.

The tests will be random and will be spread across all recruitment centres. Priority would be given to those who had not undergone testing during an education ministry programme that screened 20,000 students and school personnel.



