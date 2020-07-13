July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM heads to Brussels for EU meeting on Turkey

By Eleni Philippou00

Foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides will travel to Brussels on Monday to attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council which will discuss EU relations with Turkey among other things.

This will be the first time since February the meeting takes places with the physical presence of the bloc’s foreign ministers.

The meeting, chaired by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will review recent international developments, and discuss EU relations with Turkey, and Latin America and the Caribbean.

On Turkey, a strategic discussion will take place in light of developments in the wider eastern Mediterranean region. The foreign ministers will be briefed by Borrell on the results of his recent visit to Ankara and will then comment on the prospects of any further EU-Turkey dialogue.



