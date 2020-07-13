July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Half of Nicosia’s Makarios avenue closed for facelift

By Peter Michael00
Road closed: Workers closing off a section of Makarios avenue on Monday (Christo Theodorides)

Nicosia mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis asked for patience on Monday as half of Makarios avenue was closed to traffic for roadworks set to last 13 months.

The avenue, he said, was undergoing an aesthetic and functional change,

“The aesthetic change will be based on the example of Stasicratous street, and the functional change will include a change to the services, planting of trees to create shade to walk, and level pavements so everyone can circulate, despite any mobility problems they may have,” he said.

He added the works would help revive the city centre and was the wish of business owners in the area.

“We ask for understanding, and we ask for patience,” the mayor told the CyBC morning news broadcast.

“There will be some hardships as the project will run, but we hope when it finishes, Nicosia will have a commercial centre,” he said.

Works on Stasicratous street have already been completed, he added.

The present roadworks run from the intersection of Spyrou Kyprianou, Digeni Akrita and Makarios avenues, until the tall 360 building on Makarios and are set to last for 13 months.

Works on side streets on Makarios avenue and Anastasiou Leventis street, will span for 26 months.

As soon as the first part of Makarios avenue is completed, the second part until Evagorou Avenue will begin, set to last for another six to seven months.

Yiorkadjis said in statements on Sunday that the first few days would be challenging until residents got used to the traffic diversions. Traffic police will be at the scene for the first three of four days to help resolve any potential problems.

Aerial shot of a deserted Makarios avenue (CNA)


Related posts

€300 fine announced for those arriving without filling out flight pass (Corrected)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Doctor and spa employee test positive (Updated)

George Psyllides

Two fatal accidents in Nicosia, one a bus driver (updated)

George Psyllides

Cyprus and Greece to discuss Turkey’s East Med violations

Peter Michael

Child commissioner calls for regulation of summer camps after abuse claims

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Experts worried by positive tests on migrants arriving from north

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign