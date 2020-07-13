July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

Have a staycation in ‘superlative’ UK, PM Johnson says

By Reuters News Service042
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, in London

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home this summer for a staycation in the “superlative” United Kingdom rather than travelling abroad to foreign shores.

“I think this is a great great year for people to have a staycation – this country is uniquely blessed with fantastic places for holidays,” Johnson told reporters. “I am certainly going to be doing that.”

“Obviously if people feel the need for a foreign holiday then that is completely a matter for them and I totally understand it, but there are fantastic, fantastic places – peerless, wonderful, superlative places in the UK to go on holiday. That is certainly what I will be doing.”



