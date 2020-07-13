July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Indigo Hotel pool area open to the public

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Indigo Hotel’s fifth-floor pool area is now open to the public, offering a view of Larnaca city and its coastline. Kampana pool bar, situated right next to the pool, can offer moments of relaxation and offers drinks and snacks from 10 am to 6 pm.

Indigo Hotels embody the philosophy of ‘neighbourhood story’ in their design, whereby each hotel is inspired by the history and culture of its surrounding area. Every Indigo Hotel has its own touches, while restaurants and bars create a link with the spirit of the neighbourhood they are in.

The area in which the Larnaca Indigo Hotel is located – near the Ayios Lazaros church – is ideal for romantic escapes.

The hotel manages to combine the modern with the classic, an image which truly reflects the essence of Larnaca itself.

Due to Covid-19 health and safety guidelines, advanced booking for the pool is mandatory and entrance will not be allowed without one.

At Indigo Hotel Larnaca, you arrive as guests but you leave as family. This is the hotel’s philosophy and is what you will feel after your visit.

For bookings, call: 24 660700



