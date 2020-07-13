July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

It’s electrifying! Blue jellyfish clog power station

By Rumble01

Swarms of blue jellyfish washed up from the Mediterranean Sea, threatening to clog one of Israel’s power stations last week.

A turtle was also caught amongst the throng, and was later released back into the sea.



Related posts

Pope ‘very pained’ by decision to turn Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

Reuters News Service

Fears of second coronavirus wave in Australia and Philippines

Reuters News Service

Poland’s incumbent Duda wins presidential election (updated)

Reuters News Service

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new

Reuters News Service

Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high with more than 100 cases

Reuters News Service

Britain to spend 705 mln pounds on EU border infrastructure

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign