Leptos Adonis Beach Villas – Experience Luxury on the Sea

“Leptos Adonis Beach Villas” – Experience Luxury on the Sea For those who dream of a unique property by the sea on one of our island’s most picturesque beaches then “Leptos Adonis Beach Villas” by the Leptos Estates in Paphos would be the first choice. An impressive modern development of unique villas of 3 to 8 bedrooms offers the ultimate level of luxury living on the beach. Mediterranean architecture with modern features, luxurious finishes and latest technology has created stylish large indoor and outdoor open spaces, terraces, private pools with outdoor Jacuzzis, green areas and colorful gardens.

These majestic beach resorts in Paphos offer an idyllic Mediterranean lifestyle for discerning clients and investors that combine unparalleled relaxation and luxury living. Enjoy stunning sunsets, golden sandy beaches and rocky coves, all of which compose an amalgamation of the natural beauty of the island of Cyprus.



