July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
European football

Man City’s ban from European football overturned

By Reuters News Service00
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates with teammates

Manchester City’s two-year UEFA ban from European football has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne-based court said on Monday.

CAS ruled that City did not breach financial fair play rules by disguising equity funding as sponsorship, but imposed a 10 million euro fine for failing to cooperate with UEFA.

MORE TO FOLLOW



Related posts

Cyta, Cablenet and PrimeTel reach TV rights agreement

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man Utd’s De Gea needs more trophies, says Solskjaer

Reuters News Service

Bournemouth stun Leicester to boost survival hopes

Reuters News Service

Alderweireld seals Tottenham victory over Arsenal, Villa get lifeline win over Palaca

Reuters News Service

Hamilton wins Styrian Grand Prix in Mercedes one-two

Reuters News Service

Chelsea cut down by Blades, Sterling scores hat-trick

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign