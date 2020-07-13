July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

MPs to decide whether to publish PEPs list

By George Psyllides00
House president Demetris Syllouris presiding over the committee meeting

An ad hoc committee discussing a list that includes the names of politically exposed persons (PEPs) with non-performing loans decided Monday to recommend either publishing it as is or publishing after it was updated.

The final decision is expected to be made by the plenum on Friday.

MPs discussing the issue arrived at the two recommendations but neither gained the majority vote (three-three) and it was decided to submit both to the plenum and let all MPs decide.

Ruling Disy, the Green party and Elam, favoured publishing the list as is, while Akel, Diko, and Solidarity voted for updating the list before publishing.

The Citizens’ Alliance and Edek withdrew from the committee before the vote. House president Demetris Syllouris, who chaired the committee, had said that he would not be casting the winning vote if it had come to that.

The PEP document – marked ‘confidential’ – was first delivered to Syllouris by former CBC boss Chrystalla Giorghadji in April of 2019 just before she stepped down.

The list includes data from six banks, Alpha, Eurobank, Hellenic, Bank of Cyprus, Kedipes and the House financing organisation. The data from five are dated December 31, 2018. Kedipes’ data are not dated.

The issue has been going back and forth since, prompting criticism that parties were trying to hide their dirty laundry.



Related posts

Countryside Animafest coming this August

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Health ministry extends screening programme

George Psyllides

Mass Varosha applications to IPC ‘will encourage Turkey’s plans’

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot side calls off bicommunal health meeting

Peter Michael

Half of Nicosia’s Makarios avenue closed for facelift

Peter Michael

€300 fine announced for those arriving without filling out flight pass (Corrected)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign