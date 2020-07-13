July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New justice minister urges speedy judicial reform

By Nick Theodoulou038
The new Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis

Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis on Monday stressed the need for swift reform of the justice system and urged MPs to approve the relevant bills.

In a written statement, Yiolitis noted the urgent need for the reforms and touched upon a yearly report from the European Justice Commission which ranked Cyprus poorly – especially in the length of time it takes for a court case to be resolved.

“I hope that within the month the bills which were designed with such persistent effort by my predecessors will be voted on,” she said on Monday.

She noted two new initiatives which would decongest the courts and would swiftly bring court cases to a resolution.

The first would move the appeal process from the first instance court to the court of appeals – which will be granted on the basis of criteria.

The second initiative sets out for the creation of a small claims court, with simpler, quicker procedures.



Related posts

Union calls for investigation after bus driver crushed by own vehicle (Update 3)

Nick Theodoulou

EU seeks extra measures to ease tensions with Turkey

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Tourism deputy minister to revise tourist arrivals downwards

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Accountant accused of stealing released with restrictions

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: One new case, doctor also has virus (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Turkish Cypriot businesses criticise tourist crossing ban

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign