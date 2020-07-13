July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Pope ‘very pained’ by decision to turn Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

By Reuters News Service00
Turkey's Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, accompanied by head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate Ali Erbas, visits the Hagia Sophia

Pope Francis said he was hurt by Turkey’s decision to make Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to condemn the move.

“My thoughts go to Istanbul. I think of Santa Sophia and I am very pained,” he said during his weekly blessing in St. Peter’s Square.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said the first prayers would be held in Hagia Sophia on July 24, after declaring the ancient monument was once again a mosque following a court ruling revoking its status as a museum.

The World Council of Churches has called on Erdogan to reverse his decision and Patriarch Bartholomew, the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, called it disappointing.

Erdogan said the nearly 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia, which was once a Christian cathedral, would remain open to Muslims, Christians and foreigners.

He added that Turkey had exercised its sovereign right in converting it to a mosque and would interpret criticism of the move as an attack on its independence.

Greece as well as many other countries have condemned the move and UNESCO said its World Heritage Committee would review Hagia Sophia‘s status and that Turkey’s decision raised questions about the impact on its universal value as a site of importance transcending borders and generations.



Related posts

Fears of second coronavirus wave in Australia and Philippines

Reuters News Service

Poland’s incumbent Duda wins presidential election (updated)

Reuters News Service

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new

Reuters News Service

Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high with more than 100 cases

Reuters News Service

Britain to spend 705 mln pounds on EU border infrastructure

Reuters News Service

Hungary imposes border checks, quarantine to prevent spread of virus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign