July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Power cut across parts of Nicosia

By Staff Reporter00

Damage to the power network in Dasoupoli caused a power outage at around 9pm on Monday evening in the Dasoupoli-Acropolis area in Nicosia.

The incident was confirmed by Cyta spokesperson Christina Papadopoulou. She said that teams have been sent out to inspect the area and locate the exact issue.

Usually, she said, it takes about an hour and a half to restore the fault and restore the energy supply.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

President: France a pillar of stability

Source: Cyprus News Agency

New justice minister urges speedy judicial reform

Nick Theodoulou

Union calls for investigation after bus driver crushed by own vehicle (Update 3)

Nick Theodoulou

EU seeks extra measures to ease tensions with Turkey

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Tourism deputy minister to revise tourist arrivals downwards

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Accountant accused of stealing released with restrictions

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign