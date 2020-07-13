July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President: France a pillar of stability

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
President Nicos Anastasiades addressing the Bastille day event

President Nicos Anastasiades praised France’s role in the Mediterranean on Monday and hailed their decisiveness which he described as a pillar of stability in the region.

The president was speaking at a small reception at the French embassy on the eve of Bastille day on Tuesday.

He said that during a period of heightened provocations the presence of French naval forces have acted as a stabilising factor.

Anastasiades also praised France’s role in the energy sector with the participation of the French company Total and its active involvement in Cyprus’ EEZ.  It said it had broadened the horizon for cooperation which will benefit the EU’s energy security.

“For this reason, I express the deep appreciation of Cyprus for the support and solidarity of France,” he said.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

