July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teenager and his grandmother remain critical after traffic accident

By Evie Andreou00
Nicosia General Hospital

A 14-year-old boy and his 57-year-old grandmother remain in critical condition after an accident in Paphos on Sunday which led to the injury of six people.

The boy is at the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit with head injuries and his grandmother in that of Paphos hospital. The 57-year-old woman has spine injuries and underwent surgery. Both their conditions are deemed critical.

The accident occurred at around 1pm on Sunday on the Drousia-Prodromoi-Polis Chrysochous road when two vehicles had a head on collision when one of them was in the opposite lane.

In one car was a German couple, a 55-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, and in the second vehicle, five Greek Cypriots; a 40-year-old woman, her three children aged 14, 15 and 17 as well as their grandmother, aged 57.

All passengers were injured except from the 55-year-old man.

Police said they are investigating the conditions of the accident.



Related posts

Top chef and businessman warns Cyprus: Don’t lose your authenticity

Andrew Rosenbaum

Coronavirus: seven new cases on Sunday (Update)

Andria Kades

Nicosia accident leaves 19-year-old in critical condition

Andria Kades

Yellow weather warning for extreme high temperature on Μonday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Special allowance for 13,000 students paid

Andria Kades

Seven injured in head-on collision after woman drove on wrong side of the road

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign