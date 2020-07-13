July 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two fatal accidents in Nicosia, one a bus driver (updated)

By George Psyllides0280

Two people lost their lives in Nicosia on Monday morning in separate traffic incidents, police said.

In the first incident, a 73-year-old man died after he crashed into a car on his moped. The crash took place on John Kennedy Avenue in Pallouriotissa at around 9.40am, police said.

Police said it appeared the car had made a right turn, cutting off the oncoming moped.

In the second incident, a bus driver was killed by his own bus at around 11am in an incident that took place at a terminal in Engomi.

Police said the driver had got off his bus — for reasons that are being investigated — when the vehicle moved forward. The driver tried to stop the bus but was hit and killed, police said.

There were no passengers inside at the time.

 

 



