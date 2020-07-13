July 13, 2020

Union calls for investigation after bus driver crushed by own vehicle (Update 3)

Two people lost their lives in Nicosia on Monday morning in separate traffic incidents, police said.

In the first incident, a 52-year-old bus driver and father of three was killed by his own bus at around 11am in an incident that took place at a terminal in Engomi.

Police said the driver had got off his bus — for reasons that are being investigated — when the vehicle moved forward after he reportedly failed to engage the handbrake. The driver tried to stop the bus but was crushed, police said.

Workers’ union PEO has called for an investigation into the incident – noting that the company for which the driver worked has been operating for just over a week.

“We believe that the reasons which led to this unpleasant outcome must be examined. It is not our intention to blame but this incident must be investigated in depth.”

They also noted other possible contributing factors such as whether the buses which are used – new or not, they said – are appropriate.

There were no passengers inside at the time.

Cyprus Public Transport issued a statement saying that a team was immediately sent to provide any assistance possible to the authorities.

“A Cyprus Public Transport vehicle was involved in the incident which took place at the bus station at Makarion Stadium in Makedonitissa, during which an employee of the company tragically lost his life,” the company said in an announcement.

In the second incident, a 73-year-old man died after he crashed into a car on his moped. The crash took place on John Kennedy Avenue in Pallouriotissa at around 9.40am, police said.

Police said it appeared the car had made a right turn, cutting off the oncoming moped.

 

 



