July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Fashion, home and beauty

100 years of swimsuits | Condé Nast Traveler

By CM Guest Columnist00

Condé Nast Traveler covers 100 years of women’s beachwear fashion, swimwear, bathing suits, and swimsuits. We’ve come a long way since full-body frocks and bathing machines. Beachwear fashion has gone from the poofy, knee-length satin bathing frock in the 1910s to the advent of the bikini in the 1940s to the more inventive (and revealing) cuts introduced in the 1970s to the sexy rebirth of the more cutting-edge one-piece suit in the 2000s. You might want to throw on some shades.



