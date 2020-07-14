July 14, 2020

Cops arrest man who delivered their food

By George Psyllides00
Paphos police arrested a foreign national who delivered their food after they determined he did not have a work permit, it emerged on Tuesday.

The man, an asylum seeker, went to the Paphos police HQ to deliver food on Monday evening.

However, officers found out the 25-year-old did not have a work permit and placed him under arrest.

Police later charged him and his employer, 32, to be summoned before court at a later date.



