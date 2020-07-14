July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: August worst in decades for Paphos tourism

By Andria Kades00
File Photo

August is expected to be the worst in decades where hotel occupancy rates are concerned, chairman of the Paphos hotels association Thanos Michaelides said on Tuesday, as Cyprus faces the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis.

According to Michaelides, the occupancy rate in June was not more than 15 per cent did not and July was not expected to be much better, at around 20 per cent at best.

Weekends are the busiest with around 60 per cent occupancy but overall, “it will not exceed 20 per cent in July (for the whole month).”

Around 20 hotels would be operating in July, but a few more were expected to open for August as it is holiday period.

Michaelides said August may be somewhat better due to increased local tourism but it is likely to be the weakest August of the past few decades where occupancy rates are concerned.

The British market is very important to Paphos, he added, and the association is waiting to see how things will develop with the UK.

Currently, tourists arriving to Paphos are from Germany, a few from Austria and more Cypriots, Michaelides said.

He expressed his satisfaction over a two-day visit by deputy Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios in the Laona region and Polis Chrysochous.

They visited many villages, discussed what each one could offer, the problems with each one and what opportunities could be created for tourism, he said.

Michaelides added he could not make any predictions for autumn because everything was too uncertain.



Related posts

Man held in connection with 7.2 kilos of cannabis

Jonathan Shkurko

Flying Away Festival 2020 calls for artists to participate

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: revised list of ‘safe’ countries published

Andria Kades

Yellow weather warning for extreme temperatures

Andria Kades

No sign banks are gaming subsidised interest rates MPs told

Elias Hazou

Power cut across parts of Nicosia

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign