July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One new case in the north

By Peter Michael00

In the north, after 553 tests were processed, one new positive coronavirus case was announced on Tuesday by ‘health minister’ Ali Pilli.

According to the ‘minister’, the case is a permanent resident of the north, who arrived by sea. The total number of cases in the north is now 117.



