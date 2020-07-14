July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One new case, traveller from Albania (updated)

By Peter Michael0799

One new coronavirus case was announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,023.

The case was an Albanian permanent resident of Cyprus, who arrived from Athens on Monday, and was among 379 tests on repatriated individuals processed on Tuesday.

The individual was tested at the airport, during his arrival.

Albania is a category C country.

The case was found from 1,754 tests processed on Tuesday.

The ministry also processed 511 tests from workers, who returned to their jobs during the second and third phase of lifting restrictions.

Another 271 were processed from individuals tested on the recommendation of their personal doctor.

The ministry processed 329 tests from individuals tested on private initiative, 154 from contact tracing, and 110 from state hospital laboratories.



Related posts

Cyprus, Greece say in perfect sync over Turkey (updated)

Elias Hazou

Further yellow weather warning issued for Wednesday

Peter Michael

Cyprus looking at foreign language courses at state unis

Jonathan Shkurko

EU foreign ministers look into sanctions against Turkey

Evie Andreou

Education Minister plays down low average exam results

Jonathan Shkurko

Missing boy found

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign