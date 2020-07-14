July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: revised list of ‘safe’ countries published

By Andria Kades01

The health ministry on Tuesday published a revised list of countries allowed to travel to Cyprus under specific requirements.

The changes, which see for instance Serbia removed from category B countries and Australia bumped from Category A to B come into effect as of July 16.

Category A countries, which are currently deemed low-risk are not required to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test or self-isolate.

The countries are: Austria, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia Slovenia, Finland, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and South Korea.

Category B countries are those deemed to be potentially low risk but more uncertain than category A.

In the latest update, the countries in category B are Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania, Czechia, Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino, Georgia, Uruguay and Australia.

Passengers from category B countries are required to take a test at least 72 hours prior to their departure and present a health certificate proving they tested negative for the coronavirus.

Legal residents of the Republic and Cypriots who permanently reside on the island as well as their foreign spouses and underage children are able to take the test in Cyprus at their own cost and self-isolate until their results are ready, the health ministry said.

All passengers, regardless of the category of the country they are arriving from, are required to apply for CyprusFlightPass (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/ ) within 24 hours of their departure.

To ensure public health and to monitor the epidemiological outlook, random tests will be given to passengers of selected flights.



