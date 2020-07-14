Cyprus looking at foreign language courses at state unis

A meeting between the House President Demetris Syllouris, the Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou, the newly appointed Energy, Trade and Industry Minister Natasa Pilides and several deans of Cypriot universities was held at the House on Tuesday morning, with the aim of establishing a plan for the promotion of Cypriot universities both overseas and at home.
After the meeting, Syllouris said the foundations of the plan have been laid after previous consultations were also held with President Nicos Anastasiades.
“I want to thank the ministers, the deans and the president for today’s first meeting,” he said.
“We are moving at a fast pace so that before the end of this year we will already have established a specific plan, which will promote this great project created by private and state initiatives.”
Prodromou added that the proposed plan marks an important decision taken by the government to develop higher education in Cyprus.
“In recent years, Cyprus has gained a solid reputation as a university hub. A significant number of foreign students are already studying in Cyprus and we believe that our country could serve as an important point of reference for the entire Mediterranean region.
“Through the plan, we are also looking to promote the creation of foreign language programmes in state universities.
“Thanks to the deans’ invaluable help, we want to internationalise our universities, therefore also making them attractive to Cypriot students,” he added.
Pilides added that the higher education sector is one of the fastest growing in the country’s economy and that the government is strongly in favour of making universities even more appealing.
“I believe that, especially today, there are many prospects and opportunities for further developing the sector, which will inevitably attract more students, not only from Cyprus and from Europe, but from all over the world.
“Therefore, the coordinated action for the promotion of quality education and the consequent attraction of students and researchers is something that our society will certainly benefit from,” she said.