July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire breaks out near Orounta

By George Psyllides00
File photo

Firefighters were battling a blaze near the village of Orounta in the district of Nicosia, that is burning dry grass and wild vegetation, a spokesman said.

The fire broke out at around 1pm.

According to fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis, several vehicles with their crews were in the area while three aircraft – two helicopters and a small forestry department airplane — were being deployed in addition to a forestry plane that was already there.

The ground forces were also being reinforced, the spokesman said.



Related posts

Evkaf stakes claim on British bases land

Evie Andreou

Man dies after he was crushed by wooden panels

Andria Kades

Have you seen these teens?

Staff Reporter

Cops arrest man who delivered their food

George Psyllides

Trouble brewing at bus company

Jonathan Shkurko

Spehar meets Akinci

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign