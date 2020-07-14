July 14, 2020

Great affordable holidays thanks to Bank of Cyprus’ partnership with Hotels.com

Great affordable holidays thanks to Bank of Cyprus' partnership with Hotels.com Prepare for another great summer, thanks to Bank of Cyprus' new offering. Bank of Cyprus has partnered up with Hotels.com, a member of the Expedia Group, one of the world's leading travel companies, and is offering its customers who own Visa and Mastercard debit/credit cards a 10% discount by using a special coupon (BANKOFCYPRUS). The discount is valid from 01/03/2020 to 31/12/2021 and relates to a stay in a hotel completed between 01/03/2020 and 31/12/2022.

Hotels.com are partnered with more than 2,000 lodgings in Cyprus and over one million lodgings worldwide.

They are considered one of the top providers of hotel lodgings in terms of online bookings, offering travellers a wide range of options, including independent lodgings, major hotel chains and apartment rentals.

Here is your chance to make the most of this offer from the Bank of Cyprus, and plan your holiday in Cyprus or overseas for any time of the year. You can also combine this discount with other offers available from Hotels.com.

To book and get a 10% discount, click here.

More information is available at the webpage: https://www.bankofcyprus.com.cy/ehotels

 



