July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greece, Cyprus seek peace and stability in the face of Turkish provocations

By George Psyllides00
(ΞΕΝΗ ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΗ) Ο πρωθυπουργός Κυριάκος Μητσιοτάκης (Δ) υποδέχεται τον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας της Κύπρου, Νίκο Αναστασιάδη (Α), κατά τη διάρκεια της συνάντησής τους στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου, Αθήνα, Τρίτη 14 Ιουλίου 2020. Σειρά σημαντικών συναντήσεων έχει σήμερα στην Αθήνα ο Πρόεδρος της Κύπρου, Νίκος Αναστασιάδης. Κατά τη διάρκεια της επίσκεψής του στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου, θα έχει συνομιλίες με τον πρωθυπουργό, Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη και αμέσως μετά η κυπριακή αποστολή θα παρακαθίσει σε συνομιλίες με την αντίστοιχη αντιπροσωπεία από την Ελλάδα. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/STR

Greece and Cyprus sought dialogue, peace, and stability and did not engage in provocative actions unlike Turkey, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday after a meeting in Athens with Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis.

The two leaders said they were fully aligned in their positions on the issues they faced.

Speaking at a joint news conference, President Nicos Anastasiades said he agreed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos MItsotakis’ views on the EU recovery fund, Turkey’s decision to turn Hagia Sofia into a mosque, and the Turkish provocations.

Anastasiades said Nicosia and Athens agreed with the majority of member states on the recovery fund, noting that the European family must immediately tackle the economic crisis that resulted from the pandemic.

The president said they discussed ways of dealing with the Turkish provocations, which violate international and European law.

“We seek dialogue, peace, and stability,” Anastasiades said, adding that Greece and Cyprus did not engage in provocations, but they were being provoked by Turkey’s unlawful actions.



Related posts

Have you seen this boy?

George Psyllides

Fire breaks out near Orounta

George Psyllides

Evkaf stakes claim on British bases land

Evie Andreou

Man dies after he was crushed by wooden panels (updated)

Andria Kades

Have you seen these teens?

Staff Reporter

Cops arrest man who delivered their food

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign