July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen these teens?

By Staff Reporter00

Two teenage girls were reported missing from their Limassol place of residence on Tuesday, police said.

One girl, aged 14, Angel Ioannou was reported missing on Monday 9:50pm and is described as 1.60m tall, slim, with long, brown hair.

She was last seen wearing short jeans and a green top.

The second girl, Anna Michael, aged 17 was also reported missing at 9:50pm on Monday from her Limassol place of residence. She is described as around 1.70m tall, with long, dark hair.

She was last seen wearing black trousers and a black top.

Police said they published the photographs in a bid to try get as much information as possible to help find them.

Anyone with any information can contact Limassol CID at 25 805057 or the citizens’ hotline at 1460 or the closest police station.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cops arrest man who delivered their food

George Psyllides

Trouble brewing at bus company

Jonathan Shkurko

Spehar meets Akinci

Evie Andreou

Man jailed for two years for burglary

Evie Andreou

Beauties and the Beast win Cyprus online bridge competition

CM Guest Columnist

Coronavirus: August worst in decades for Paphos tourism

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign