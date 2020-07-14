July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this boy?

By George Psyllides00

A missing child alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from his place of residence in Larnaca.

Abdulmalik J is slim with black hair. He was wearing dark-coloured clothes and had a blue rucksack when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the European line for missing children on 116000, the public hotline 1460, or Larnaca CID on 24806040



Related posts

Fire breaks out near Orounta

George Psyllides

Evkaf stakes claim on British bases land

Evie Andreou

Man dies after he was crushed by wooden panels

Andria Kades

Have you seen these teens?

Staff Reporter

Cops arrest man who delivered their food

George Psyllides

Trouble brewing at bus company

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign