July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

Inside Auschwitz – in 360°/VR

By CM Guest Columnist00

More than 70 years have passed since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp. More than a million people were murdered.

With “Inside Auschwitz” the WDR presents the first ever global 360° project realised in Auschwitz-Birkenau. Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, Philomena Franz and Walentyna Nikodem are three survivors of the holocaust. Guided by their stories and with the aid of a 360 ° drone users can experience the huge dimensions of Auschwitz.

Special thanks to Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, Philomena Franz, Anita Lasker-Wallfisch and Walentyna Nikodem.

Virtual Reality Documentary

Directed by Jürgen Brügger, Jörg Haassengier, Gerhard Schick Sounddesign: Matthias Fuchs, Franziska Windisch

Producer: Dorothee Pitz

Executive Producer: Maik Bialk

Airdrone: SpiceVR



Related posts

Visit Hamilton Island in 360˚ virtual reality with Qantas

CM Guest Columnist

360° Video: Windsor Castle Tour

CM Guest Columnist

RT Travel 360: Sri Lanka (Part 1)

CM Guest Columnist

360 VR experience inside Titanic

CM Guest Columnist

360° Virtual Tour: One day in Venice

CM Guest Columnist

Beaches of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Copacabana, Ipanema, Leblon and Tijuca

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign