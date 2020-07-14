July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after he was crushed by wooden panels

By Andria Kades00

A 65-year-old man died on Tuesday in Limassol after he was crushed by wooden panels, which were being unloaded from a container.

The man was the driver of a lorry carrying wooden panels to warehouse for industrial scaffolding materials on Nikou and Despinas Pattichi Street.

Under conditions that are still being investigated, two batches of panels weighing some 1.5 tonnes fell and crushed him.

He was transferred to Limassol general hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Senior inspector at the labour office Evangelia Tsoulofta told Alpha News that officers were at the scene to try and understand what went wrong.

“It is too soon to say,” she noted, adding that everything was being investigated.



