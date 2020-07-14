July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man held in connection with 7.2 kilos of cannabis

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

A 34-year-old man was remanded for six days on Tuesday after police in Larnaca arrested him in connection with the importation of 7.2 kilos of cannabis.

It followed a tip-off concerning a suspicious package that arrived at a post office in Larnaca.

Customs officers and members of the drug squad examined the package and found it to contain cannabis.

Police monitored the place and when the suspect went to collect the package, signing the recipient form with a fake name, he was immediately arrested.



Related posts

Flying Away Festival 2020 calls for artists to participate

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: revised list of ‘safe’ countries published

Andria Kades

Yellow weather warning for extreme temperatures

Andria Kades

No sign banks are gaming subsidised interest rates MPs told

Elias Hazou

Power cut across parts of Nicosia

Staff Reporter

President: France a pillar of stability

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign