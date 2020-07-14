July 14, 2020

Man jailed for two years for burglary

A 57-year-old man was sentenced by the Limassol district court on Tuesday to two years in prison after he was found guilty of breaking into a house in 2019.

The break-in took place between October 14 and 15 last year in a house in Limassol but nothing was stolen.

The 57-year-old was arrested after police secured evidence linking him to the case.



