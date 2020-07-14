July 14, 2020

Murder suspect pleads guilty after charge reduced to manslaughter

The man suspected of shooting Ernest Leonides two years ago is set to be charged with manslaughter, the Limassol Court said on Tuesday.

He is one of three suspects being tried for shooting and killing Leonides, 47, at a Yermasoyia restaurant in 2018.

Both of the other suspects have pled guilty to other offences related to the case.

The suspected shooter had his charge downgraded to manslaughter from pre-meditated murder during the last hearing, leading him to admit guilty for the shooting.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the facts of the case were read out. The three suspects had a meeting with the victim at the restaurants in Yermasoyia, and after a verbal argument, the shooter pulled out the gun and shot Leonides four times.

The suspects were arrested in the north along with a fourth individual, whose charges were later dismissed.

Pre-meditated murder carries a mandatory life sentence, while manslaughter can result in up to life in jail.

The hearing is expected to continue on July 20 when the defence is expected to ask for a mitigation of the sentence.

The court also said if there is time they will announce the sentence on July 20.



