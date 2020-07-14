July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Fashion

Print dresses for every occasion

By CM Guest Columnist046
model wearing Joules Chrissie Waisted Linen Dress, £52.95 (€89.95); Avondale Leather Slider Sandals, £58.95 (€79.95), available from Joules. PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

At this time of year, we’re stocking up on swimsuits, flip-flops and basket bags ready to the throw in our suitcases and jet off on overseas adventures or to just stay at home.

With the months of slobbing around in PJs and trackie bottoms safely behind us, it’s time to embrace the joy of dressing up once more – and what could be more enjoyable than throwing on a floaty summer dress?

When it comes to effortless style for sunny days, you can’t go wrong with easy, breezy frocks in pretty prints, from florals to stripes.

Dorothy Perkins Yellow Frill Midi Wrap Dress, £45 (€60), available from Dorothy Perkins.PA Photo/Handout.

Whether mini or midi, pastel or bright, a printed dress is so simple to style – just add sandals and sunnies and you’re good to go.

For a cool contrast, pair a floral mini dress with a pair of on-trend sporty sandals, or team a midi dress with espadrille wedges for a bit of Mediterranean flavour.

Here are seven of the best printed dresses: Joules Chrissie Waisted Linen Dress, Hush Gigi Printed Mini Dress, Topshop Lime Green Floral Drop Waist Midi Dress, Red Herring Black Woodblock Rose Print Tiered Dress, Fresha London Deep-V Maxi Dress Trip to Provence, Dorothy Perkins Yellow Frill Midi Wrap Dress, Faithfull The Brand X Revolve Lennox Midi Dress

 



