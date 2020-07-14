July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Uni of Cyprus department planned for Larnaca put on hold

By Peter Michael00

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said on Tuesday the government had decided to suspend planning for a department of the University of Cyprus in Larnaca, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said due to the support the government provided to workers and other people during the pandemic, the state informed the Larnaca mayor and other stakeholders planning for the project that it will not move forward next year.

“Therefore, the planning is suspended and the understanding reached by the cabinet is that the issue will be examined financially next year,” he said.

Prodromou added the discussion will continue about the project, and the ministry remain in contact with the University of Cyprus about the creation of the marine sciences school.

In addition, he said the ministry has before it the planning of the University of Cyprus with expenses worth €120 million plus the staffing needs, and it is on the basis of this proposal that the issue should be examined over the coming years.



Related posts

Coronavirus: More tests to be carried out on arrivals

George Psyllides

Cyprus, Greece say in perfect sync over Turkey (updated)

Elias Hazou

Further yellow weather warning issued for Wednesday

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: One new case, traveller from Albania (updated)

Peter Michael

Cyprus looking at foreign language courses at state unis

Jonathan Shkurko

EU foreign ministers look into sanctions against Turkey

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign