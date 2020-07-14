July 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning for extreme temperatures

By Andria Kades01
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The met office on Tuesday issued a yellow weather warning due to high temperatures expected to reach 40C inlands.

The warning is valid between 1-5pm and the public is urged to be mindful of the temperatures. Vulnerable groups such as elderly and young children are at higher risk for health problems due to the heat, the warning added.

Inlands, the temperature is expected to reach 40C, the south and east coasts will be around 33C, north coasts around 32C and mountains will be 30C.

Despite the heat, the met office said the weather was expected to be cloudy as the day progressed and there could be isolated showers or storms in mountains or inland by the afternoon.

Clouds in the afternoon are to be expected until Friday but by then, temperatures are expected to drop and reach average temperatures, the met office said.



