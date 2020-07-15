July 15, 2020

78 per cent of young Cypriots are digital savvy

By Constantinos Iacovides

Around 78 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds in Cyprus had basic or higher digital skills in 2019, according to Eurostat, the statistical service of the EU.

The EU average was 80 per cent.

Among EU members, Croatia had the largest percentage of people aged between 16 to 24 with basic or more than basic digital skills, with a score of 94 per cent. It was followed by Estonia, the Netherlands, and Lithuania, all with a score of 93 per cent. Greece scored 92 per cent.

The lowest scores observed were Romania’s and Bulgaria’s, 56 per cent and 58 per cent respectively, while Italy scored 65 per cent and Hungary 68 per cent. Both Luxembourg and Latvia scored 75 per cent.

 



