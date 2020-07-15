Air raid sirens to sound to mark coup anniversary

Air raid sirens will sound at 8.20am on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the coup that took place 46 years ago to overthrow president Makarios.

Church services for those killed during the coup will be held islandwide as will events to mark the anniversary, to denounce the coup and the Turkish invasion.

A wreath laying ceremony will also take place at the Constantinou and Elenis cemetery at the graves of those killed defending the Republic against the Athens-backed coup.

Backed by Greece’s junta, National Guard units and members of the EOKA B paramilitary organisation temporarily ousted Makarios and replaced him with pro-Enosis (union with Greece) former EOKA fighter and newspaper publisher Nicos Sampson.

In response to the coup, Turkey invaded the island five days later. It still occupies 37 per cent of its territory.

The coup collapsed after eight days and along with it ended the reign of the military junta in Greece, which had ruled with an iron fist since April 21, 1967.

According to official government data, 98 people were killed during the coup.

It was around 8.20am when tank columns emerged in the streets of Nicosia, headed for the presidential palace, where Makarios was meeting with a group of Egyptian children.

The meeting was interrupted by gunfire and Makarios was led away by his minders down a passage on the side of the compound that was left unguarded by the coupists.

He eventually reached a British military base from where he was flown out of the country.

That same afternoon, Sampson was appointed president of the republic by coup leaders. His presidency only lasted eight days, earning him the moniker Oktaimeros, which roughly translates to eight-day man or president.

Only Sampson stood trial and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Three years into his sentence he was allowed to go to France for medical reasons.

He returned to prison in 1990 but was freed again a few months later. He died in 2001.

Sixty-two civil servants who had been sacked following the events had their reputations restored in the 1990s by the Glafcos Clerides administration.





