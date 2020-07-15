July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
International

Apple wins EU court decision on €14.3bn in taxes

By Andrew Rosenbaum045
Tim Cook, Apple CEO

The second-highest EU court on Wednesday has ruled against the European Commission in a 2016 claim for €14.3 billion ($16.3 billion) in Ireland taxes from Apple.

The suit had been brought by the Republic of Ireland. The Commission had claimed that Apple had received preferential tax treatment, which they called unfair state aid in a different form.  which

“We welcome the judgment by the General Court of the European Union annulling the Decision of the European Commission of August 2016, which alleged Ireland provided State aid to Apple,” the Irish Department of Finance commented.

“This case was not about how much tax we pay, but where we are required to pay it,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement emailed to Agence France-Presse.

“We’re proud to be the largest taxpayer in the world as we know the important role tax payments play in society,” Apple added.

The EU’s second-highest court on Wednesday ruled that Brussels did not succeed in “showing to the requisite legal standard” that the tech giant had received an illegal economic advantage in Ireland over its taxes. Competition Commissioner, at the time, Margrethe Vestager had ruled in 2016 that Ireland had given Apple a “special” deal that she claimed had lasted 10 years.

The General Court of Justice said: “The Commission did not prove, in its alternative line of reasoning, that the contested tax rulings were the result of discretion exercised by the Irish tax authorities and that, accordingly, that ASI and AOE (two Apple subsidiaries in Ireland) had been granted a selective advantage.”

The issue was, to put it simply, where did Apple have to pay taxes? As the International Tax Review noted, there was not sufficient proof for the argument that local revenue was not being taxed at a fair rate.

“The correct amount of Irish tax was charged taxation in line with normal Irish taxation rules,” Ireland’s Department of Finance added. “Ireland appealed the Commission decision on the basis that Ireland granted no state aid and the decision today from the Court supports that view.”

 



Related posts

EU regulators again halt probe into Hyundai, Daewoo shipbuilding tie-up

Reuters News Service

Lithuania’s crypto, LBCoin, on sale from July 23

Andrew Rosenbaum

Euro hits four-month high vs dollar on stimulus, recovery hopes

Reuters News Service

Global markets cautious as U.S.-China tensions intensify

Reuters News Service

Former Eurovision band Minus One now struggles to keep business alive

Gina Agapiou

China vows retaliation after Trump ends preferential status for Hong Kong

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign