July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bus drivers stage strike over work conditions

By Andria Kades00

Bus drivers in Nicosia announced on Wednesday they were going on a three-hour strike, in protest over their working conditions.

The strike was set to begin at 10am and end at 1pm.

In a statement, their union Peo, said the strike was over the working conditions in the new bus company, Cyprus Public Transport.

The company began operating in both Nicosia and Larnaca on July 5, but unions say employees’ rights are being violated, with engineers working seven days a week, and drivers working more that 14 hours a day.

Though the company agreed to reduce working hours for engineers, unions said they were still waiting for written assurances over drivers’ schedules.

The labour ministry has been notified of the issues, the union said earlier this week.

 



