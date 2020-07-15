July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Central Nicosia without power after cables damaged

By Evie Andreou

Areas of central Nicosia remained without electricity on Wednesday afternoon for a few hours after electricity authority (EAC) cables were extensively damage.

The outage occulted at around 3pm after a large underground cable presented problems.

The power cut affected the areas from the Gavrielides traffic lights on Nikis Avenue up to Makarios hospital and affected traffic lights leading to traffic congestion.

EAC spokesperson Christina Papadopoulou told state broadcaster CyBC priority was given to restore power to Makarios hospital and the Bank of Cyprus Oncology centre which is in the same area.

Power has been partially restored in the area, she said, while crews are still working to restore damage for the entire affected area.

“We expect very soon that the damage will be restored,” she said.

Papadopoulou said the damage occurred due to high temperatures, humidity and increased use of the grid.

 

 



