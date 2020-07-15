July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Chelsea beat Norwich to boost Champions League chances

By Reuters News Service00
Olivier Giroud scored the only goal as Chelsea remain in third place with three games left

An underwhelming Chelsea boosted their chances of a berth in next season’s Champions League, overcoming a slow start to beat relegated Norwich City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Olivier Giroud scored with virtually the last touch of the first half as Chelsea consolidated third place in the Premier League and moved four points above Leicester City and Manchester United in the battle for a top-four finish.

It was an eighth successive league defeat for Norwich, who were already condemned to relegation after losing to West Ham United on Saturday.

Chelsea struggled to convert their overwhelming possession into goals but deserved the three points after a diving Giroud scored from point-blank range.



Related posts

Arteta hits out at ‘crazy minutes’ players are clocking up during restart

Press Association

City deserve an apology, says defiant Guardiola

Reuters News Service

Clive Tyldesley ‘baffled’ after being replaced as ITV lead commentator

Press Association

Beauties and the Beast win Cyprus online bridge competition

CM Guest Columnist

Chelsea must find improvement at critical time: Lampard

Reuters News Service

Man United stay fifth after Saints grab late leveller

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign