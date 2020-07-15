July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No room for complacency in fight against the virus, ministry says

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Despite Cyprus’ positive epidemiological profile, a result of the sacrifices and discipline shown by the whole society, there is no room for complacency and measures must be relaxed slowly and gradually, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The statement came one day after the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed concerns regarding the new surge in Covid-19 cases worldwide.

Tedros said: “too many countries are headed in the wrong direction” in the fight against the virus, claiming that people are getting mixed messages from leaders and that, without basic measures being followed, the pandemic is going to get worse very soon.

He also added that measures such as social distancing, hand washing, and wearing masks in appropriate situations needed to be taken seriously.

The health ministry echoed Tedros’ recommendations, saying people in Cyprus must behave more responsibly to reduce the possibility of a new outbreak on the island, like what happened recently in countries such as Israel, Spain, and Germany, where partial lockdowns have been imposed.

Of complaints by nightclub owners and events’ organisers, who are calling for the reopening of clubs and have urged the government to allow for concerts and festivals to go ahead, the ministry said their demands were understandable but the risk of the virus spreading in such conditions was still too high.

“There is a high possibility of new cases spreading during large open events. Those cases will also be extremely difficult to track,” the ministry said.

“That is why our intention is to allow the reopening of clubs and the organisation of concerts and festivals from September onwards and always under strict conditions and with health and safety protocols in place. We don’t want to risk a setback now.”



