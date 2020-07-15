July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: North allows UK visitors from Thursday

By Evie Andreou00
Thermal cameras at Tymbou (Ercan) airport

Turkish Cypriot authorities confirmed on Wednesday that arrivals from the UK to the north will start on Thursday, but passengers must quarantine for seven days.

Passengers from the UK will also have to present a negative coronavirus test certificate. They are required to get tested between three to five days prior to their flight. Upon their arrival in the north, they will be tested for a second time and then they will be quarantined for seven days. After that, they will be tested for a third time.

Turkish Cypriots will be exempt from the quarantine costs, but anyone else arriving from the UK will have the bear both the costs of the test and quarantine.

The ‘health ministry’ said the decision to allow passengers from the UK was due to the decrease in the number of cases in that country.

Since July 1, when the north started allowing in tourists, nine more cases were reported after more than two months of no new cases announcements. No new cases were announced on Wednesday with the total number being at 117 cases.

The Greek Cypriot side is poised to include UK in category B on August 1 if the downward trend in cases continues.  This will mean arrivals have to provide a negative test on arrival.



Related posts

Fire in UN buffer zone

Staff Reporter

Central Nicosia without power after cables damaged

Evie Andreou

Paphos triumphs in live music gigs

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Cyprus’ safe place status backfiring after tour operators refuse to come

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Two new cases

Evie Andreou

Cypriot students in US relieved after Trump drops deportation plans

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign