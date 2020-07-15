July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two new cases

By Evie Andreou0623

The health ministry on Wednesday announced two new cases of coronavirus.

One is a person who arrived from Romania on Tuesday and the other is a contact of the gym employee who tested positive on Monday. In total 1,658 tests were carried during the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,025.

 



Related posts

Cypriot students in US relieved after Trump drops deportation plans

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: North finally hands over virus report

Evie Andreou

Parliament marks coup and invasion anniversaries

Jonathan Shkurko

Turkey seeking to exclude Akinci in proposed talks says government (Updated)

George Psyllides

78 per cent of young Cypriots are digital savvy

Staff Reporter

Police confirm 33 cases of child abuse in the last two months

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign