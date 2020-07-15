July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire in UN buffer zone

By Staff Reporter028

Firemen escorted by Unficyp personnel are trying to put out a fire in the buffer zone near Potamia village in the Nicosia district.

According to fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, two engines are trying to put out the fire. Unficyp personnel escorted the crews into the buffer zone. The fire erupted at round 6pm.

Less than an hour earlier, at around 5.20pm, another fire between the villages of Deneia and Kokkinotrimithia also in the Nicosia district, burned around 5,000 square metres of wild vegetation.

The fire was near a residential area and crews were able to protect the houses from the blaze which had affected some sheds and fences. The blaze was put out at around 6pm.

 

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Central Nicosia without power after cables damaged

Evie Andreou

Paphos triumphs in live music gigs

Eleni Philippou

Coronavirus: Cyprus’ safe place status backfiring after tour operators refuse to come

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Two new cases

Evie Andreou

Cypriot students in US relieved after Trump drops deportation plans

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: North finally hands over virus report

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign