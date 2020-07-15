July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

For once I do pity the Cyprus judges

By CM Reader's View00

Judicial reform is needed but for once I do pity the poor judges that will have to deal with the new small claims madness and the antics of some of my beloved Cypriot neighbours.

If you take a look at the UK system, small claims have got worse. You file online and if defended its takes months to set up a mediation call with a mediator. When that fails its then moved to the local court of the plaintiff, after more delays your case is reviewed and you’re again offered mediation, when that fails, it then takes ages for directions, exchange of papers and a hearing date.

Given the use of the internet is not as wide as it could be (nor access), this will become a jammed up paper backlog for many in an admin system that is already weak.

Just what the threshold test will be for small claims here we do not know?

ABr

