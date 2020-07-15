July 15, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Holiday in a luxury Protaras villa courtesy of Louis Hotels

By Press Release077
Offering the best villas for the best prices, Louis Hotels welcomes anyone looking for a special holiday experience to their villas in Protaras. While in a private environment, holidays with family and friends can be enjoyed in a luxury villa, with a private swimming pool.

The Louis Althea Kalamies Luxury Villas complex is situated in Protaras, on the sandy beach of Pernera next to Louis Althea Beach and is comprised of 18 three- and four-bedroom villas each of which have their own private swimming pool. With daily service by Louis Hotel and in an environment characterised by discreet luxury, the Louis Althea Kalamies Luxury Villas are distinguished for the comfort they offer.

An ideal option for those who want to combine relaxation with swimming in Fig Tree Bay’s beautiful blue waters are the Louis Nausicaa Luxury Villas. The villas are located within the hotel of the same name and are an excellent option for your holidays. Designed with modern architecture, Louis Nausicaa Luxury Villas are the complete holiday package.

Perfect for the more sophisticated visitors, the Chris Le Mare villa stands out due to its aesthetic, its ergonomics and all the comforts it offers. Enjoy unforgettable holidays in a setting both private and next to majestic beaches of Protaras.

Louis Hotels welcomes all visitors with the best offers while following all the protective measures concerning health and safety. With only a few clicks on www.louishotels.com you too can book your stay at one of the villas, while enjoying a 38% discount.

Louis Hotels, part of the Louis Group, is one of the major hotel companies of the southeast Mediterranean. Louis Hotels has more than 77 years of experience in the hotel industry, with 26 hotels and resorts for any kind of holidays in Cyprus and the Greek islands.



